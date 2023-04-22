First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$201.20 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 18.31%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

FR opened at C$9.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$7.59 and a 12 month high of C$15.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony acquired 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.68 per share, with a total value of C$30,232.44. In other news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony acquired 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.68 per share, with a total value of C$30,232.44. Also, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total value of C$71,587.08. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.36%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

