Cormark Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.65 to C$4.35 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.53.

TSE:IMG opened at C$3.86 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$1.27 and a 52 week high of C$4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.03.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

