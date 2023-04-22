British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $45.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.