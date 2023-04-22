British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $45.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on British American Tobacco (BTI)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.