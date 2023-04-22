Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

LUG has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.13.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

LUG stock opened at C$16.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$17.63. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of C$286.42 million for the quarter.

Lundin Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

