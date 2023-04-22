Brokerages Set Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) PT at $44.87

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aperam from €31.40 ($34.13) to €33.60 ($36.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aperam from €52.00 ($56.52) to €53.00 ($57.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Aperam has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $43.40.

Aperam Cuts Dividend

Aperam Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.4531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.47%.

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

