National Bank Financial Comments on Sherritt International Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sherritt International in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.70 to C$0.55 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Sherritt International Trading Down 1.7 %

Sherritt International Company Profile

S opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.52. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$230.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

