Brokerages Set Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Price Target at $23.23

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.23.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $239,184,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,621,000 after buying an additional 1,497,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 613.33%.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.