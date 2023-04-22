Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Orla Mining Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.
Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.05. Orla Mining had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of C$77.12 million during the quarter.
Orla Mining Price Performance
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
Featured Stories
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.