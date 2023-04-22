Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Orla Mining Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2023

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLAGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.05. Orla Mining had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of C$77.12 million during the quarter.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$6.36 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Orla Mining

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Orla Mining (TSE:OLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.