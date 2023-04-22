BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives GBX 192.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 192.86 ($2.39).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.40) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.85) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.98) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 150 ($1.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.42) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, March 17th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.