Brokerages Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target at $65.77

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.77.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.88.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 212,374 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,790,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

