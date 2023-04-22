Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

PIF opened at C$13.58 on Thursday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$12.80 and a twelve month high of C$23.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$285.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.17. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of C$22.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.75 million.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 506.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polaris Renewable Energy news, Director Marc Murnaghan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$26,220.00. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.