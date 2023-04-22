Brokerages Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target at $11.06

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.64.

EVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE EVGO opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.03. EVgo has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

