BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $2,234.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,234.57.

Several research firms have commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.22) to GBX 2,300 ($28.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.41) to GBX 2,550 ($31.56) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.12) to GBX 2,900 ($35.89) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

BHP Group stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.58. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in BHP Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $609,745,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

