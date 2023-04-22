Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $16.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.47.

Several research firms recently commented on AFRM. Morgan Stanley lowered Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 51,860 shares of company stock worth $702,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm Trading Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Affirm by 2,007.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Affirm has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.19.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The firm had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

