Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives $370.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $370.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

LIN stock opened at $366.21 on Wednesday. Linde has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $367.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $180.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.82.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

