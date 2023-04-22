Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) PT at $59.20

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $78.09. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.