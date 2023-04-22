National Bank Financial Comments on Aura Minerals Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aura Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aura Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$143.71 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 16.93%.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

ORA opened at C$10.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$786.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Aura Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.49 and a 1-year high of C$12.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.65.

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.75, for a total transaction of C$26,325.00. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

