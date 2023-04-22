Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for 70489 (PAA.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Announces Dividend

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

