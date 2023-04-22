Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Capital Realty Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for First Capital Realty in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty Announces Dividend

First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$18.60 and a one year high of C$22.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

