Equinox Gold Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, CIBC downgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$4.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

TSE EQX opened at C$6.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.36. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$3.23 and a one year high of C$10.27.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

