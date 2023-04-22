Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Issued By Cormark

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Separately, CIBC downgraded Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$4.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$6.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.36. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.71. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$3.23 and a one year high of C$10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.