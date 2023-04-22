Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $17.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $10.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.82 EPS.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$325.00 on Thursday. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$243.18 and a 52 week high of C$425.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$321.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$291.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Canadian Tire Dividend Announcement

Canadian Tire ( TSE:CTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$7.28 by C$2.06. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.07 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Canadian Tire’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Rating)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.