Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Cathedral Energy Services Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Cathedral Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Cathedral Energy Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$128.52 million for the quarter. Cathedral Energy Services had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.68%.

Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently commented on CET. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.35 to C$2.30 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of CET opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$216.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.51. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

About Cathedral Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.