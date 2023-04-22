Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Lifted by Cormark (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEM. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

TSE:AEM opened at C$76.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$79.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 11.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 8,200 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$62.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,822.70. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 104.39%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

