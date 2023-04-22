SSR Mining Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for SSR Mining in a report released on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $306.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million.

SSR Mining Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

SSRM opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 3.13. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $32,463.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $30,919.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $32,463.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,484.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,241 shares of company stock valued at $83,068 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 847,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 330,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,613 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.