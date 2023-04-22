Brokers Issue Forecasts for CT Real Estate Investment’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

CT Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Announces Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment ( TSE:CRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$135.18 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

