Brokers Issue Forecasts for CT Real Estate Investment’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter.
Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
CT Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
CT Real Estate Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.
Recommended Stories
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.