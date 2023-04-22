Roblox Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Roblox in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Roblox Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

Roblox stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $462,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,310.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,087,127.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 712,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,961,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $462,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,310.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 631,047 shares of company stock valued at $24,120,328. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 46.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after buying an additional 5,870,164 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 6.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,026,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,011,000 after buying an additional 561,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Roblox by 23.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after buying an additional 1,535,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

