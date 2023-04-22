KeyCorp Comments on Sempra Energy’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sempra Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Sempra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.97 per share.

SRE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.90.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $156.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.29. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,797,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after acquiring an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,767,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,759,000 after acquiring an additional 224,547 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

