Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Centerra Gold Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of C$282.82 million for the quarter.
Centerra Gold Price Performance
TSE:CG opened at C$9.58 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.79.
Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -68.29%.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
