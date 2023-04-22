Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$8.08 and a 12-month high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Dream Industrial REIT ( TSE:DIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.35). The firm had revenue of C$98.87 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

About Dream Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.