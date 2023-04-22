SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SILV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $977.61 million, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lane Generational LLC boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 561,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,175 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 117,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 143,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

