Purple Innovation, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.48 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRPL. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $284.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.55. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 58.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 896,069 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 527,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 5,960,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,821,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,814,450 shares in the company, valued at $210,665,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Purple Innovation news, COO Eric Scott Haynor acquired 138,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $381,144.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,598 shares in the company, valued at $381,144.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 5,960,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,821,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,814,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,665,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,121,995 shares of company stock worth $27,266,508 over the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

