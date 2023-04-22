Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Choice Properties REIT’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$314.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Choice Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$11.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Choice Properties REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

About Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

