B. Riley Comments on Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 84.18%.

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Down 1.7 %

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.96.

SDIG stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

