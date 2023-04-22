Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SAND stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

