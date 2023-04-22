Brokerages Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Price Target at $44.43

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPC. UBS Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EPC opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.