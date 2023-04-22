Analysts Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Target Price at $40.90

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Premier by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 3,921.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Premier by 1,174.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Premier has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.36 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Premier’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

