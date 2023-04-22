Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price at $204.27

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.27.
JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %
JAZZ opened at $145.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -40.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $166.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,500. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.
