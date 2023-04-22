Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price at $204.27

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.27.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

JAZZ opened at $145.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -40.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $166.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,500. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.