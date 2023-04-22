Brokerages Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Price Target at $332.88

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.40.

SAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $283.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $376.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $322.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.95 and a 200-day moving average of $350.03. Boston Beer has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $422.75.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boston Beer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 1,280.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,782,000 after acquiring an additional 151,393 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,006,000 after acquiring an additional 29,851 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,750,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.