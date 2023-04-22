Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYW) Short Interest Update

Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monterey Bio Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 895,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Trading Up 11.7 %

NASDAQ MTRYW opened at $0.03 on Friday. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

About Monterey Bio Acquisition

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

