Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apr 22nd, 2023

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTNGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 263,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Marten Transport

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 835.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Stories

