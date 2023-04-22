Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 263,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Marten Transport

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

Marten Transport Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 835.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

