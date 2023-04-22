Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,400 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 301,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.85. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $97.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $40,368.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,639.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,822 shares of company stock valued at $69,423 and have sold 4,800 shares valued at $116,304. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

