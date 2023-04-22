Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Short Interest Update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the March 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 728,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Momentus Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MNTS opened at $0.46 on Friday. Momentus has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentus
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Momentus by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentus by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 67,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Momentus by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 18,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Momentus by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 27,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Momentus by 16.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 149,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
Momentus Company Profile
Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
