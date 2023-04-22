Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,500 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 531,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Middlesex Water from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 155.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at $801,906,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $78.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.32. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $96.19.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $38.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

