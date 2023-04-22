Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Short Interest Down 5.1% in March

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the March 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Monro Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MNRO opened at $48.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.87 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monro will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Monro’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Monro

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,612,000 after acquiring an additional 50,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Monro by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,017,000 after acquiring an additional 25,395 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,918,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Monro by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,418,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,104,000 after acquiring an additional 94,180 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Further Reading

