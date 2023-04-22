Short Interest in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Increases By 7.3%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motus GI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Motus GI by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Motus GI by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.87 on Friday. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $4.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Motus GI

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

(Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.