BP (LON:BP) PT Lowered to GBX 570 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 585 ($7.24) to GBX 570 ($7.05) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 560 ($6.93) to GBX 590 ($7.30) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.17) to GBX 605 ($7.49) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.81) to GBX 500 ($6.19) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.37) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 637.71 ($7.89).

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP opened at GBX 530 ($6.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,824.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 534.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 495.99. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 359.20 ($4.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 570.57 ($7.06).

BP Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at BP

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.15%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18,181.82%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 532 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £319.20 ($395.00). In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 557 ($6.89) per share, for a total transaction of £378.76 ($468.70). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £319.20 ($395.00). Insiders have bought a total of 195 shares of company stock worth $106,378 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

