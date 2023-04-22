XWELL, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:XWEL)

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of XWELL in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for XWELL’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for XWELL’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

XWEL opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.98. XWELL has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

XWELL, Inc provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public.

