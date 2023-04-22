Vital Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.66 Per Share (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.03. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $21.74 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $364.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share.

VTLE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Vital Energy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Vital Energy stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $870.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $207,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,788.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

