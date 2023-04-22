DA Davidson Weighs in on Tractor Supply’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – DA Davidson cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.46 per share.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $248.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.45.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 393.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 6.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.